The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Trading Down 1.1%

PRMB opened at $31.95 on Monday. Primo Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Primo Brands

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

