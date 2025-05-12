The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,146 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $56.47 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

