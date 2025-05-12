The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 19,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $59,523,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $39.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.05.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. Roth Capital began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

