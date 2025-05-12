The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LENZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LENZ opened at $26.34 on Monday. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LENZ Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LENZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LENZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

View Our Latest Report on LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.