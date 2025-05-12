The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,857,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,613 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $201,987.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,987.03. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $1,192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 797,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,274.25. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,243,727 shares of company stock worth $109,688,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $54.65 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.