The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.57. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.24%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.