The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD opened at $70.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

