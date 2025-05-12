The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $60,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12,538.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 889,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $23,770,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,439,000 after acquiring an additional 354,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $19,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.