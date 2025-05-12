The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 808.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.1%

DEI opened at $14.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

