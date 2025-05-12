The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after buying an additional 102,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

