The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,696 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,674,000 after acquiring an additional 380,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,385,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of RELY stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Remitly Global news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $793,963.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,776,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,486,757.65. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,012. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

