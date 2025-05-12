The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 227 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 786.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Enpro by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Sidoti raised shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPO

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $174.34 on Monday. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.61.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.