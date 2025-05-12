The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,634 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Chemours worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $3,557,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chemours by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 62,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $3,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $29.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

