The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,305 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $888,783,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,414,000 after buying an additional 3,811,528 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,252,000 after buying an additional 3,644,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,660,000 after buying an additional 2,684,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,549,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,429,000 after purchasing an additional 911,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $125.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 606.45%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

