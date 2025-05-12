The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,916 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alight by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 22,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,594.71. This represents a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALIT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Read Our Latest Report on ALIT

Alight Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:ALIT opened at $5.58 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.