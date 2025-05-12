The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 714 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $288,774.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,093,373.65. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,852 shares of company stock valued at $871,417 over the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

