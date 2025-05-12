The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 777 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Atkore worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 1,593.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 189,757 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,384.48. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $159.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

