The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 799 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

