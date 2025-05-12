The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 892 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.72.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

