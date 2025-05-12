Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. Evercore ISI cut Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.00. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.95 per share, for a total transaction of $72,481.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,183,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,421,286.50. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

