TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $190.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $159.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 156,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.60 per share, with a total value of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at $432,268,900.80. The trade was a 6.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. This represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 297,948 shares of company stock worth $51,689,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TKO Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

