Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TOST. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $40.85 on Friday. Toast has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,080.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $2,394,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,134,400.36. This trade represents a 28.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,991 shares of company stock worth $11,614,520. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,675,000 after buying an additional 1,471,352 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at $7,628,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

