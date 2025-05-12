Top Utility Stocks To Watch Now – May 10th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Nuvve, and Rivian Automotive are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment. Because these firms operate in regulated industries with predictable demand, they tend to generate steady cash flows and pay reliable dividends. As a result, utility stocks are often viewed as lower-volatility, income-oriented investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $13.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.05. 132,028,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,148,356. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $960.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.64.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.58. 3,617,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,801. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.59.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 76,201,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,972,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,946,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,513,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,247,767. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

