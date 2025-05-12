Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,936 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 843.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 617,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 443,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. Core Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

