Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 488.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,329,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 166,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 68,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Price Performance

RYI stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $670.32 million, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $27.41.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -340.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $247,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,122.12. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $152,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,956.90. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryerson

Ryerson Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.