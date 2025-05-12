Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $192.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.68 and a 200 day moving average of $196.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

