Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 678.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 292.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $24.98 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $342.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.67 million. Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.2213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.