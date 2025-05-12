Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3,793.9% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,760,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.1%

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

