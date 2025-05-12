Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,317 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 273.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,454,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,421,000 after acquiring an additional 226,807 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,170 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,386,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,628 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,003,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after acquiring an additional 269,179 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

