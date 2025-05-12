Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NGVT opened at $40.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

