Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 131.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 140,738 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.1%

SFNC opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

