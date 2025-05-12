Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6,579.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 41,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

GDX opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

