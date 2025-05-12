Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 682,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 282,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPC opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.62. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

TPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

