Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 142,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN opened at $24.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.47. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

