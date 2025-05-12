Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,042,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Premier Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 35,671 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in Premier Financial by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 586,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 439,351 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

