Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $61,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 621,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 170,960 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 228,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $30.90 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

