Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 421.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 86,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,718,000 after buying an additional 1,319,464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Schrödinger by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $23.90 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,031.25. The trade was a 51.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

