Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Interface were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TILE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Interface by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Interface by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 276,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

