Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 151.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,407,000. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 251,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,263,058.13. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,522.59. The trade was a 36.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $3,473,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ESQ opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.51. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ESQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

