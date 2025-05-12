Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 461 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 179.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCB opened at $84.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.94. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

