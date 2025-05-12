Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MDXG opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.85.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph H. Capper acquired 200,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,220.20. This represents a 60.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $635,278.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,237.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

