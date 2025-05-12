Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94,849 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,609,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In other news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $192,149.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,458.52. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BY. Stephens upped their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BY stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.85. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

