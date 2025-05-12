Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,225 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Calix were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,185,000 after buying an additional 412,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after buying an additional 74,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Calix stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 1.38. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $43.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

