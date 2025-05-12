Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,480 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1,718.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 375.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MATW stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $632.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $427.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.22%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

