Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,218 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WesBanco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in WesBanco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

