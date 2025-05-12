Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,239 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Scholastic by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Scholastic by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Scholastic by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.23 million, a PE ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

