Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,411 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

