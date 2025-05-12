Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,669 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 222.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 124,793 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $17.38 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

