Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:GGLL opened at $26.96 on Monday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2172 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

