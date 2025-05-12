Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

TTD stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

